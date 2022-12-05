×

Politics

New Nelson Mandela Bay political party plans to save SA through word of God

By Yolanda Palezweni - 05 December 2022

The newly formed Maranatha People’s Movement aims to preach the gospel of God to communities in a bid to save SA.

The organisation launched its movement at Tiryville in Kariega on Saturday, claiming the current leadership was failing communities and even the existing Christian movements were not doing enough...

