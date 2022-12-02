EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has added his voice to the chorus of politicians calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down, saying he should be joined by all those who are found to have aided him if he was involved in illicit activities.
An independent panel looking into the Phala Phala saga, headed by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, found Ramaphosa may have committed a serious violation of the law and serious misconduct in terms of the constitution.
Several politicians and political parties have reacted to the findings while Ramaphosa has maintained his innocence. He was set to address the nation on Thursday but this was postponed.
Amid speculation Ramaphosa might resign, Ndlozi said he should be followed by ministers and officials who may have allegedly helped suppress investigations into the matter.
“There is no way Ramaphosa suppressed Phala Phala investigations and recovery of his dollars alone. All police generals, captains, ministers and deputy ministers who assisted him in undermining South African laws and the constitution must fall with him,” he claimed, adding “Ramaphosa must fall”.
Ndlozi: All ministers and officials who helped Ramaphosa must fall too
In its findings, the independent panel looking into the Phala Phala matter said: “We conclude this information discloses, prima facie, that the president may have committed a serious violation of sections 96(2)(a) (of the constitution) and a serious violation of section 34(1) of the Prevention and combating of Corrupt Activities Act, a serious misconduct in that the president violated section 96(2)(b) of the constitution by acting in a way that is inconsistent with his office, and a serious misconduct in that the president violated section 96(2)(b) by exposing himself to a situation involving a conflict between his official responsibilities and his private business.”
Ramaphosa said he had endeavoured throughout his tenure as president to abide by his oath of office and set an example of respect for the constitution, institutions, due process and law.
“I categorically deny I have violated this oath in any way, and I similarly deny I am guilty of any of the allegations made against me,” said Ramaphosa.
Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the president was applying his mind to the report and would make an announcement in due course.
