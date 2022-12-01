×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

WATCH LIVE | ANC announces nomination list for national elective conference

By TimesLIVE - 01 December 2022

The ANC on Thursday announces the list of names for its national elective conference.

The party will hold its much-anticipated conference this month, which is expected to be hotly contested. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Dawn Humphries

Most Read