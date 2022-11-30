×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Venezuela state visit to South Africa postponed

30 November 2022
Amanda Khoza
Presidency reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa was scheduled to meet Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro Moros at the Union Buildings in Pretoria next week. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa was scheduled to meet Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro Moros at the Union Buildings in Pretoria next week. File photo.
Image: GCIS

A state visit by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Moros has been postponed, the presidency said on Wednesday.

Maduro Moros was scheduled to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria next Tuesday.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said: “The request came from President Maduro's office. They are yet to send a formal notice.”

Magwenya said the visit will now take place on a date mutually agreed by both counties.

Ramaphosa has in the past few months hosted and undertaken a number of state visits in a bid to strengthen ties with other countries, rebuild South Africa's economy and promote the just energy transition plan. 

He recently visited the UK, US, Kenya and Saudi Arabia, and has hosted President Brahim Ghali of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Dawn Humphries

Most Read