Nelson Mandela Bay ward committee members urged to serve communities
By Andisa Bonani - 30 November 2022
Nelson Mandela Bay constituency services political head Rano Kayser has challenged the 600 new ward committee members to help narrow the trust deficit between residents and the metro.
Kayser was speaking at an inauguration ceremony of the committees at the Feather Market Centre on Wednesday...
Nelson Mandela Bay ward committee members urged to serve communities
Nelson Mandela Bay constituency services political head Rano Kayser has challenged the 600 new ward committee members to help narrow the trust deficit between residents and the metro.
Kayser was speaking at an inauguration ceremony of the committees at the Feather Market Centre on Wednesday...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics