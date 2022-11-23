‘Protect the ANC,’ SG front-runner Ntuli tells Gqeberha branch

For the ANC to last forever, members must protect it and reignite the hope that the public once had in it.
Those were the sentiments of Mdumiseni Ntuli, front-runner for the position of ANC secretary-general at the party's December elective conference, who was delivering a memorial lecture in Wells Estate on Tuesday evening.
Ntuli, flanked by members of the ANC's Bay leadership and treasurer-general hopeful Andile Lungisa, was invited to deliver a keynote address as the ward 60 Boyce Willem branch was one of the more than 1,200 branches that nominated him for the coveted secretary-general position.
The lecture was hosted as the ANC prepares to host its 55th national elective conference from December 16 to 20 in Johannesburg.
The ANC’s electoral committee led by Kgalema Motlanthe announced branch nominations for its top six on Tuesday.
Three candidates made the secretary-general ballot. Ntuli, former KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary, received 1,225 votes, deputy minister of public enterprises Phumulo Masualle received 889 and transport minister Fikile Mbalula 749.
Ntuli said it was important for leaders to protect the ANC for the coming generation.
“In the ANC our journey begins with the destination; we must first know where we are going. Our movement has a track-record of being a tested leader and servant of the people,” he said.
“The ANC has no guarantee that it will live forever, it had no guarantee of the 100 years, and it did because some people worked for that. They made sure to build and protect the ANC from its internal and external enemies,” he said.
Ntuli added that the ANC exists because of hard work and because previous leaders protected the organisation.
“It is important going forward to have a mechanism to tell who is for and who is not.
“It is better going forward with fewer numbers because we will be left with the emblem only.
“We need to do introspection and find out who within us does not belong here because they are there,” he said.
Lungisa, who failed to make the cut of the top three nominated for the treasurer-general position, shared the same views, saying the party was ready for the conference and had succeeded in disrupting the status quo to allow the young generation to be in the leadership space.
He said they were not just pushing the youth ticket for the sake of it but to bring about change.
“Ward 60 is a solid branch in community work, and it must be the example of the generation as we are going to the conference, we want young comrades to bring change to the situation of SA,” Lungisa said.
He said young people must separate government and the state and transform all the organs of state in SA by dismantling all colonial features in the country.
“Nationalise all the monopolies in the country, expropriate land without compensation and establish a black-owned bank, and deal with inflation rate in this country and make sure the mandate is expanded,” Lungisa added.
Giving a vote of thanks, Bay regional deputy chair Simphiwo Tshaka says the metro region needed to come closer to the ward 60 branch to learn from it.
He said the ANC in the region had a responsibility as they recently lost government.
“We just lost governance that we had through back doors because in last year's elections there was no outright winner,” he said.
He said it was the responsibility of the branches to get back into government, as the smaller parties had no bigger picture for the Bay.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday Motlanthe announced that incumbent Pressident Cyril Ramaphosa had scored more nominations than his opponent, former health minister Zweli Mkhize. Ramaphosa received 2,037 nominations compared with Mkhize’s 917.
Treasurer-general Paul Mashatile received 1,791 nominations for the position of deputy president, followed by Ronald Lamola with 427 votes and Oscar Mabuyane with 397.
Limpopo premier Stanley Mathabatha received the most nominations (1,492) for national chairperson ahead of current national chair and energy minister Gwede Mantashe and deputy finance minister David Masondo.
The deputy secretary-general position will be contested by former minister Nomvula Mokonyane (1,779 nominations) and Luthuli House general manager Febe Potgieter (905 nominations).
Presidency special adviser Benjamin Chauke received 552 nominations for treasurer-general, followed by party national spokesperson Pule Mabe with 428 nominations and former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina with 348.
Motlanthe said the process is open for objections and appeals, and delegates at next month’s national elective conference can nominate from the floor.
“If a candidate musters 25% of nominations from the floor, they will get an opportunity to be on the ballot,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
