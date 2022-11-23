Nqwazi makes a splash outside court
Premium
By Devon Koen - 23 November 2022
Furious when her application to have her bail conditions amended was dismissed, Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Noxolo Nqwazi acted out by splashing water at the media outside the Gqeberha commercial crimes courton Wednesday.
And if that was not enough of a reaction to the magistrate’s decision, a man accompanying her picked up a traffic cone in an attempt to make reporters believe he was about to assault them with it...
Nqwazi makes a splash outside court
