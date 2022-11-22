Britain's King Charles is hosting President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday at Buckingham Palace in London.
The visit, aimed at strengthening ties and securing investment, comes amid rolling blackouts in South Africa after Eskom bumped load-shedding up to stage five on Monday.
Ramaphosa is expected to begin his morning with the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, who will escort him to the ceremonial welcome, the Horse Guards Parade.
This is where he will be welcomed by queen consort Camilla at the Royal Pavilion. He will then meet King Charles and later head to Buckingham Palace.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa hosted by King Charles at Buckingham Palace in London
Britain's King Charles is hosting President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday at Buckingham Palace in London.
The visit, aimed at strengthening ties and securing investment, comes amid rolling blackouts in South Africa after Eskom bumped load-shedding up to stage five on Monday.
Ramaphosa is expected to begin his morning with the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, who will escort him to the ceremonial welcome, the Horse Guards Parade.
This is where he will be welcomed by queen consort Camilla at the Royal Pavilion. He will then meet King Charles and later head to Buckingham Palace.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics