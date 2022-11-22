EFF elects three women into Nelson Mandela Bay region’s top five
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 22 November 2022
The EFF has added three women to top positions in its Nelson Mandela Bay regional structure.
This comes after the party held a regional general assembly on Saturday at the City Hall in Gqeberha. ..
EFF elects three women into Nelson Mandela Bay region’s top five
The EFF has added three women to top positions in its Nelson Mandela Bay regional structure.
This comes after the party held a regional general assembly on Saturday at the City Hall in Gqeberha. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics