×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

EFF elects three women into Nelson Mandela Bay region’s top five

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 22 November 2022

The EFF has added three women to top positions in its Nelson Mandela Bay regional structure.

This comes after the party held a regional general assembly on Saturday at the City Hall in Gqeberha. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Dawn Humphries

Most Read