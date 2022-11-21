Mashaba slams Zille for calling him an ‘EFF mayor of Johannesburg’

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has reacted to DA federal chairperson Helen Zille calling him an “EFF mayor of Johannesburg”.
Zille, who was speaking on SABC News, said while Mashaba was in the DA he became an “EFF mayor of Johannesburg” and was facing a vote of no confidence.
“Herman Mashaba was going to face a vote of no confidence taken by the ANC but it would have been supported by many people in the DA caucus because of his leadership style.
“He became the EFF mayor of Johannesburg. Everyone knows that and his own party was going to vote him out. That is why he left,” said Zille.
Reacting to Zille’s statement, Mashaba said she finally admitted the DA and ANC’s secret meetings he had tried to expose in 2019.
“Just a reminder South Africans. When I first exposed these secret meetings between the ANC and DA leadership in 2019, facilitated by the IRR [Institute of Race Relations], to remove me as mayor, they all denied this. I am glad Helen Zille has finally admitted it on national television. I am vindicated,” said Mashaba.
Reporter
Image: Veli Nhlapo
According to Mashaba, Zille called him an EFF mayor because he was unapologetic and unrelenting.
“Just imagine Herman Mashaba being called an EFF mayor because I was unapologetic and unrelenting to the DA and that I was going to continue providing public services to all residents of the City of Johannesburg. Obviously the ANC was happy with a plan to stop me from pursuing corruption cases,” he said.
Last week Mashaba hit back at claims his party was jumping into bed with the EFF and ANC after a breakdown in coalitions.
This is after reports the DA was left vulnerable as ActionSA abandoned the power-sharing deal in Ekurhuleni, with many calling for the party to make up its mind on who it wants to work with.
“Difficult to understand why some people are the enemy of facts and truth. ActionSA has publicly made [up] its mind,” said Mashaba.
TimesLIVE
