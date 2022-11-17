Nelson Mandela Bay councillors call for employment equity policy review
Metro’s use of provincial race demographics at centre of long-standing claims of discrimination
By Andisa Bonani - 17 November 2022
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s employment equity plan took centre stage at a mayoral committee meeting on Wednesday after GOOD councillor Lawrence Troon made a passionate plea to review the document.
The metro’s use of the provincial race demographics has been widely condemned for years, particularly by coloured people, who say it unfairly discriminates against them...
