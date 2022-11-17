Build One SA kicks off in Nelson Mandela Bay
Maimane slams ANC as political platform gears up to contest elections with independent candidates
By Yolanda Palezweni - 17 November 2022
The best the ANC had is in heaven and the ones left behind are just a bunch of thieves.
This was one of the sentiments shared by Build One SA (BOSA) leader Mmusi Maimane, who went on a scathing attack against the ANC during his party’s provincial launch at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton on Wednesday...
