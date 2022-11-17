ANC walkout at transport committee meeting over acting boss
Premium
By Yolanda Palezweni - 17 November 2022
ANC councillors walked out of a Nelson Mandela Bay roads and transport committee meeting on Tuesday, complaining about the acting tenure of the department’s executive director.
The meeting was held at the City Hall and was the first for roads and transport political head Mokgethi Kabelo Mogatosi...
ANC walkout at transport committee meeting over acting boss
ANC councillors walked out of a Nelson Mandela Bay roads and transport committee meeting on Tuesday, complaining about the acting tenure of the department’s executive director.
The meeting was held at the City Hall and was the first for roads and transport political head Mokgethi Kabelo Mogatosi...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics