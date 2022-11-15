×

Politics

EFF changes Eastern Cape leadership composition

Party appoints two women to top five positions after only men were elected at last week’s people’s assembly

By Andisa Bonani - 15 November 2022

A week after electing members to high-ranking party positions, the EFF made a U-turn on its male-dominated top five posts in the Eastern Cape and instead hand-picked two women to take up leadership roles.

The EFF held its third provincial people’s assembly earlier in November where it elected five men into the top positions...

