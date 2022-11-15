EFF changes Eastern Cape leadership composition
Party appoints two women to top five positions after only men were elected at last week’s people’s assembly
By Andisa Bonani - 15 November 2022
A week after electing members to high-ranking party positions, the EFF made a U-turn on its male-dominated top five posts in the Eastern Cape and instead hand-picked two women to take up leadership roles.
The EFF held its third provincial people’s assembly earlier in November where it elected five men into the top positions...
EFF changes Eastern Cape leadership composition
Party appoints two women to top five positions after only men were elected at last week’s people’s assembly
A week after electing members to high-ranking party positions, the EFF made a U-turn on its male-dominated top five posts in the Eastern Cape and instead hand-picked two women to take up leadership roles.
The EFF held its third provincial people’s assembly earlier in November where it elected five men into the top positions...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics