Politics

WATCH LIVE | ANC provides feedback on NEC meeting

By TimesLIVE - 14 November 2022

The ANC is providing feedback on discussions that dominated its national executive committee meeting.

The party was locked in its NEC meeting over the weekend to make final preparations for its elective conference next month.

