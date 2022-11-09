×

EFF fights to stave off removal from committees

Speaker withdraws item after heated council squabble behind closed doors

By Andisa Bonani and Yolanda Palezweni - 09 November 2022

An attempt to remove two EFF councillors from chairing standing committees fell flat on Tuesday after a chaotic squabble behind closed doors at a Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting.

Howling, shouting and whistles being blown could be heard from inside the foyer of the Feather Market Centre as the debate about the report to remove the councillors quickly became heated inside the main hall...

