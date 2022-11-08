...
The City of Ekurhuleni council is expected to elect a new mayor on Tuesday.
This comes after former mayor Tania Campbell was removed via a motion of no confidence sponsored by the ANC.
WATCH LIVE | Ekurhuleni elects new mayor
...
