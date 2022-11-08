×

WATCH LIVE | Ekurhuleni elects new mayor

By TimesLIVE - 08 November 2022

The City of Ekurhuleni council is expected to elect a new mayor on Tuesday.

This comes after former mayor Tania Campbell was removed via a motion of no confidence sponsored by the ANC.

