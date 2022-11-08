New EFF Eastern Cape chair has big plans
Unseating DA in Bay and growing his party in the province among Vena’s visions
By Andisa Bonani - 08 November 2022
The decision to ditch a top position in the EFF’s central command team (CCT) to contest in the third Provincial People's Assembly proved to be a calculated risk that paid off for newly elected EFF Eastern Cape chair Zilindile Vena.
Vena was reinstated in the CCT — the EFF’s highest decision-making structure — in January but resigned on July 12 after deciding to contest at the conference...
