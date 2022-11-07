Ramaphosa’s supporters within the task team are crying foul, saying they lost because suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, who is believed to be supporting Mkhize, “stacked the NYTT with his people”.
Ramaphosa sympathisers see Magashule's hand as Zweli Mkhize gets presidential nod from ANCYL
Other faction counters by saying those complaining are doing so 'because they got chowed' in a fair process
Political journalist
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa’s sympathisers in the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) national youth task team (NYTT) are arguing that the process that saw Zweli Mkhize nominated as their presidential candidate for the mother body’s national conference may have to be redone, citing procedural “irregularities”.
But those backing Mkhize have argued this is nothing but sour grapes by the faction supporting Ramaphosa, which did not have the numbers on their side.
The structure convened on Sunday night in a marathon meeting that went on until the early hours of Monday to nominate those preferred for the ANC top six.
It was at this gathering, comprised of 40 men and women, that Mkhize emerged victorious with 19 votes against Ramaphosa’s 17, while Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma received four votes.
This effectively meant that Mkhize was the nominated presidential candidate by the second province after KZN, with the ANCYL considered a “province” in processes pertaining to the national elective conference.
Ramaphosa’s supporters within the task team are crying foul, saying they lost because suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, who is believed to be supporting Mkhize, “stacked the NYTT with his people”.
They further complained that Mkhize did not garner the “50 plus one” as apparently prescribed by national conference guidelines.
“Remember Ace [Magashule] stacked the NYTT with his people. The meeting will be rerun, it was very unprocedural. The guidelines say 50 plus one [and in our case] only SG and DSG got 50 plus one,” said a Ramaphosa backer who attended the meeting.
A Mkhize supporter who is a member of the task team poured cold water on the claims, saying those crying foul are doing so “because they got chowed”.
Said the insider: “We are not a branch and the guidelines for the branch and league are different. The 50-plus-one argument holds only for branch nominations, there is no such for leagues. They are only raising the 50-plus-one argument because they got chowed.
“In any event, it is neither here nor there because a league is treated like a province. That is why a person nominated by a league automatically makes it to the ballot, but no-one makes the ballot from being nominated by the branch.”
Another Ramaphosa supporter said their attempts to raise this at the meeting were stifled by ANC NEC deployee Tandi Mahambehlala, who is a known Magashule ally.
Mahambehlala and Magashule were not immediately available for comment.
The ANCYL nominated Paul Mashatile for the position of deputy president — the only candidate nominated outright without a need for a vote.
Former ANCYL president Fikile Mbalula was endorsed for secretary-general, getting 23 votes against Phumulo Masualle’s 16.
Nomvula Mokonyane, who received 22 votes, thumped Febe Potgieter, who fell four votes shy, for deputy secretary-general.
ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe was the favoured candidate for the position of treasurer-general after scooping 20 votes against Oscar Mabuyane’s 19.
The nomination for national chair saw ANC Limpopo provincial chairperson Stan Mathabatha tied on 20 votes with NEC member David Masondo. The former emerged the victor after a rerun.
TimesLIVE
