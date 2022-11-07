ANC’s Nqakula rubbishes claims he paid for conference vote
By Andisa Bonani - 07 November 2022
Nelson Mandela Bay ANC regional secretary Luyolo Nqakula has been accused of paying for a vote ahead of the ANC’s December elective conference.
In a letter sent to him on Thursday by acting secretary Eugene Johnson — seen by The Herald — Nqakula was given seven days to respond to allegations he paid a Ward 5 branch member for his vote at the conference, which will be held from December 16 to 20...
