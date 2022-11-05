EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini on Saturday said the collapse of the ANC in the Free State does not guarantee the red berets are next in line to lead.
But he added: “This province is on autopilot ... and the premier has never said anything about development. All you hear about are the factions in the ANC, that’s what is occupying their term. So this is an opportunity for the EFF to stop paying attention to useless things and focus on making sure that there is leadership in the province.”
Speaking to the SABC on the sidelines of the EFF's third people’s assembly in Mangaung on Saturday, Dlamini said delegates must not become complacent.
“We are represented in all of the municipalities and this shows that we have reached all of the corners of the Free State.
“Now we need to consolidate and build stronger, not be complacent and think that the dying or collapse of the ANC here in the Free State is an automatic gain for the EFF until we have gone to the people. So we should never be comfortable or complacent because that is dangerous to the revolution.”
EFF keen to take over Free State in 2024, says Marshall Dlamini
Presidency reporter
Image: Freddy Mavunda.
EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini on Saturday said the collapse of the ANC in the Free State does not guarantee the red berets are next in line to lead.
But he added: “This province is on autopilot ... and the premier has never said anything about development. All you hear about are the factions in the ANC, that’s what is occupying their term. So this is an opportunity for the EFF to stop paying attention to useless things and focus on making sure that there is leadership in the province.”
Speaking to the SABC on the sidelines of the EFF's third people’s assembly in Mangaung on Saturday, Dlamini said delegates must not become complacent.
“We are represented in all of the municipalities and this shows that we have reached all of the corners of the Free State.
“Now we need to consolidate and build stronger, not be complacent and think that the dying or collapse of the ANC here in the Free State is an automatic gain for the EFF until we have gone to the people. So we should never be comfortable or complacent because that is dangerous to the revolution.”
Dlamini said the EFF needs to discuss why it’s still behind the DA in leading. “We should be at their level now.”
In the lead-up to the 2024 local government elections Dlamini said the EFF wants to double its efforts to ensure it wins the province.
“Everything has collapsed in the Free State and obviously the EFF must know that from now we must stop making excuses because there is no government in the Free State.
“Here in Mangaung, if you go to the townships it’s a mess, there is no refuse collection, the sewer is rolling uncontrollably and the roads are damaged in the entire province. So the EFF leadership (in the province) must ready themselves to lead.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics