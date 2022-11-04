The ANC is providing an update on preparations for its 55th elective conference in December.
The much-anticipated conference is expected to be hotly contested.
Former health minister Zweli Mkhize and co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma are among those who have declared their plans to run for the top office.
Party president Cyril Ramaphosa has not publicly declared his intention to run for a second term but has received endorsement from branches across the country.
WATCH LIVE | ANC update on state of readiness for 55th elective conference
