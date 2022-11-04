The Daily Maverick reported that the ward 12 branch in Mandagshoek outside Burgersfort, which calls its campaign “Unity 2022", endorsed Motsepe at a meeting this week.
Branch chairperson Mabushe Makolana told the publication Motsepe’s name was put forward because none of the presidential candidates “is equal to the task”.
“The ANC is in a serious crisis. We are not against Ramaphosa. All we are saying is that to rescue the party will take a lot, including having someone credible, with a clean reputation, at the top.
“Motsepe has made a tremendous contribution to the country. He is a neutral figure, is not aligned with any faction and is trusted even outside our borders. That is the kind of leadership the ANC needs right now,” said Makolana.
Others candidates include deputy president David Mabuza, co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule, treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu and former treasurer-general Mathews Phosa.
Last month former finance minister Tito Mboweni joked about coming out of retirement to lead the ANC.
“I also want to be president,” he said.
It is unclear whether Mboweni wants to ditch his culinary endeavours and lead his party or become president of home cooking.
POLL | Would you vote for Patrice Motsepe as ANC president?
Reporter
Image: Antonio Muchave
Reports that billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe has been nominated for the ANC presidency have been met with mixed reactions.
According to reports, there is a push by a branch in Limpopo for Motsepe to contest the position against President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) president has yet to publicly confirm if he will accept the nomination.
The Daily Maverick reported that the ward 12 branch in Mandagshoek outside Burgersfort, which calls its campaign “Unity 2022", endorsed Motsepe at a meeting this week.
Branch chairperson Mabushe Makolana told the publication Motsepe’s name was put forward because none of the presidential candidates “is equal to the task”.
“The ANC is in a serious crisis. We are not against Ramaphosa. All we are saying is that to rescue the party will take a lot, including having someone credible, with a clean reputation, at the top.
“Motsepe has made a tremendous contribution to the country. He is a neutral figure, is not aligned with any faction and is trusted even outside our borders. That is the kind of leadership the ANC needs right now,” said Makolana.
Others candidates include deputy president David Mabuza, co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule, treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu and former treasurer-general Mathews Phosa.
Last month former finance minister Tito Mboweni joked about coming out of retirement to lead the ANC.
“I also want to be president,” he said.
It is unclear whether Mboweni wants to ditch his culinary endeavours and lead his party or become president of home cooking.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics