Final ward committee elections finish without major issues

Despite delays due to late ballot paper arrivals, beefed-up security saw a smooth day of voting on the second attempt for five ward committee elections around Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday.
Residents in the five wards headed back to the polls after disruptions, including the stealing of election material, burning of ballot boxes and other logistical challenges, led to postponements last week.
This time, the elections were held under the watch of police and metro security at the areas classified as high risk.
Delays ran late into the morning in Ward 37 at the Christian Catholic Church in Main Road, Kleinskool, where frustrated voters left because there were no ballots.
ANC representative Sindiswa Ngqom said they had waited since 7am for the ballots but there was no information from the presiding officer, who failed to give a reason for the delay.
He referred further questions to the municipality.
At the ward’s second voting venue, Tinkerbell Aftercare, about 50 people waited to cast their votes in the morning.
Candidate committee member Elize Plaatjies said the delay had been caused because a wrong name had been printed on the ballots which then had to be returned to the metro’s joint operation centre.
Ward 37 councillor Tyrone Adams said the mood was relaxed at the school and thanks to police visibility there was no unrest.
Elections were called off in the ward last week after disgruntled party members allegedly took the ballot box and election papers because of a decision to move the voting station from Strelitzia High School in Kariega to the ward councillor’s office.
A small voting tent erected next to the councillor’s office in Ward 43 had to do for KwaNobuhle residents.
The ward was classified as high risk after armed men took the ballot papers during the vote count at the ward councillor's office.
A steady but slow stream of voters made their way through the small venue at about 11am.
Presiding officer Mzwandile Frans said there was a 45-minute delay after the ballots arrived at 8am — an hour late.
“So far we have had about 40 people voting.
“Everything is smooth and peaceful.
“The candidates are also happy,” Frans said.
At the second Ward 43 venue, the Chosen Apostles Church in Lawrence Road, 12 people were sitting inside the hall waiting to cast their votes.
Metro security monitored everyone entering the hall while a police van was parked outside.
Presiding officer Andiswa Qhoboshiyane said they had started on time and not encountered any problems.
In Ward 46, voters were directed to cast their vote at the Babs Madlakane Hall, also in KwaNobuhle.
At 12pm, about 200 people had cast their votes with no incidents reported.
Presiding officer Lonwabo Mzini said 12 security guards and 5,000 ballots were enough to ensure the situation was different to last week when disgruntled residents ended up burning the ballot box due to logistical problems.
Constituency services director Dumisani Mbebe said delays in the delivery of ballots were caused as all material was stored at the joint operations centre and had to be delivered on the day.
“In Ward 37, there was a misprint of two names and we then had to recall all the ballots to make a change.”
He said delivery and collection of ballots were the responsibility of the metro police.
The elections were also held in Wards 49 and 7.
Constituency services political head Rano Kayser said he was happy with the incident-free elections in the wards.
“I think we have also had a good turnout.
“The stations will close on time but those in the line will be allowed to vote.”
He said votes would be consolidated by the end of the week and winners announced by next week.
HeraldLIVE
Final ward committee elections finish without major issues
Image: WERNER HILLS
Despite delays due to late ballot paper arrivals, beefed-up security saw a smooth day of voting on the second attempt for five ward committee elections around Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday.
Residents in the five wards headed back to the polls after disruptions, including the stealing of election material, burning of ballot boxes and other logistical challenges, led to postponements last week.
This time, the elections were held under the watch of police and metro security at the areas classified as high risk.
Delays ran late into the morning in Ward 37 at the Christian Catholic Church in Main Road, Kleinskool, where frustrated voters left because there were no ballots.
ANC representative Sindiswa Ngqom said they had waited since 7am for the ballots but there was no information from the presiding officer, who failed to give a reason for the delay.
He referred further questions to the municipality.
At the ward’s second voting venue, Tinkerbell Aftercare, about 50 people waited to cast their votes in the morning.
Candidate committee member Elize Plaatjies said the delay had been caused because a wrong name had been printed on the ballots which then had to be returned to the metro’s joint operation centre.
Ward 37 councillor Tyrone Adams said the mood was relaxed at the school and thanks to police visibility there was no unrest.
Elections were called off in the ward last week after disgruntled party members allegedly took the ballot box and election papers because of a decision to move the voting station from Strelitzia High School in Kariega to the ward councillor’s office.
A small voting tent erected next to the councillor’s office in Ward 43 had to do for KwaNobuhle residents.
The ward was classified as high risk after armed men took the ballot papers during the vote count at the ward councillor's office.
A steady but slow stream of voters made their way through the small venue at about 11am.
Presiding officer Mzwandile Frans said there was a 45-minute delay after the ballots arrived at 8am — an hour late.
“So far we have had about 40 people voting.
“Everything is smooth and peaceful.
“The candidates are also happy,” Frans said.
At the second Ward 43 venue, the Chosen Apostles Church in Lawrence Road, 12 people were sitting inside the hall waiting to cast their votes.
Metro security monitored everyone entering the hall while a police van was parked outside.
Presiding officer Andiswa Qhoboshiyane said they had started on time and not encountered any problems.
In Ward 46, voters were directed to cast their vote at the Babs Madlakane Hall, also in KwaNobuhle.
At 12pm, about 200 people had cast their votes with no incidents reported.
Presiding officer Lonwabo Mzini said 12 security guards and 5,000 ballots were enough to ensure the situation was different to last week when disgruntled residents ended up burning the ballot box due to logistical problems.
Constituency services director Dumisani Mbebe said delays in the delivery of ballots were caused as all material was stored at the joint operations centre and had to be delivered on the day.
“In Ward 37, there was a misprint of two names and we then had to recall all the ballots to make a change.”
He said delivery and collection of ballots were the responsibility of the metro police.
The elections were also held in Wards 49 and 7.
Constituency services political head Rano Kayser said he was happy with the incident-free elections in the wards.
“I think we have also had a good turnout.
“The stations will close on time but those in the line will be allowed to vote.”
He said votes would be consolidated by the end of the week and winners announced by next week.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics