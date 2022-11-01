×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Treasury approves R55m rollover grant for Nelson Mandela Bay water projects

By Herald Reporter - 01 November 2022

The National Treasury has approved a R55m rollover grant to boost Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s water projects.

This comes as the combined dam levels were at 18.97% on Monday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting
Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up

Most Read