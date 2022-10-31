'Hypocrisy' or not that deep? – Ramaphosa and Malema get tongues wagging after hugging in Lesotho

Addressing attendees at the event, Ramaphosa congratulated Matekane and reflected on the ties between Lesotho and South Africa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and EFF leader Julius Malema had social media buzzing after they were spotted laughing and hugging in Lesotho.
On Friday, the politicians attended the inauguration of Lesotho’s newly elected prime minister Samuel Ntsokoane Matekane in Maseru.
In several pictures, the two can be seen embracing,, leaving many puzzled.
“CIC Julius Malema being greeted by the President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa at the inauguration of the prime minister of Lesotho, Sam Matekane,” the EFF captioned the pictures.
Addressing attendees at the event, Ramaphosa congratulated Matekane and reflected on the ties between Lesotho and South Africa.
“After gaining its independence in 1966, the Basotho kingdom became an essential sanctuary for many South African freedom fighters driven into exile by the apartheid regime,” said Ramaphosa.
“We acknowledge with gratitude the solidarity and the hospitality of the Basotho, and recognise the sacrifices made in the pursuit of our freedom.”
Malema takes a dig at Ramaphosa
The pictures of the two hugging come after Malema took a dig at Ramaphosa last week before King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s certification ceremony.
Speaking at the EFF's third Provincial People’s Assembly, Malema said Ramaphosa was a headless chicken and made a joke about his nose.
“That one with the big nose is not doing anything else except to hand over the certificate [at king Misuzulu’s ceremony on Saturday]. That’s what he must do. Hand over the certificate and sit down. He must not even try to talk because he knows nothing. He must never pretend he loves black people. Ramaphosa doesn’t love black people.”
Social media reacts
Many online weighed in on Malema and Ramaphosa hugging, with some saying politics is not personal.
Others questioned the EFF’s stance regarding Ramaphosa, accusing Malema of hypocrisy.
