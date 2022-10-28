'It seems some parties just do not want coalitions to work': Mashaba

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says some political parties do not want to see coalitions work.
Mashaba expressed dismay after Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell was ousted this week through an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence.
At least one hundred councillors supported her removal while 93 were against it.
ActionSA voted against the motion but lost with the coalition.
Some parties were happy to see municipalities fall to the ANC, according to the ActionSA leader.
“The reality, it seems, is that some parties just do not want to see coalitions work. If they can't be in charge with a majority, they are happy to see these municipalities fall to the ANC,” said Mashaba.
“Ekurhuleni has again fallen to the ANC. Eight months ago, amid many insults, we warned this would happen unless steps were taken to ensure stability of the coalition. It is sad that the residents have to go through this instability.
“For the first time, Ekurhuleni was taking steps to initiate independent power production, renewal of infrastructure was receiving record high levels of expenditure and EMPD [Ekurhuleni metropolitan police department] was producing strong results with the introduction of Operation Buya Mthetho.
“On February 7 we were unequivocal in our view that steps needed to be taken to ensure the stability of the coalition. This position was criticised by some as 'trying to bring parties through the back door'. That logic has now handed Ekurhuleni to the ANC.”
Reporter
Image: Eugene Coetzee
Speaking after her removal, Campbell said she was disappointed the “coalition of corruption succeeded in bringing an end to the good work and residents-driven multiparty coalition”.
“We accept we have an equally important role to play from the opposition benches. The residents of this great city deserve nothing less and we will not give up the fight.”
Though she led the city for only 10 months, she said the coalition had a positive impact on Ekurhuleni residents.
“Every one of the parties represented in the multiparty coalition has served diligently and carried out their responsibilities for the betterment of the residents of Ekurhuleni.
“Residents, I assure you our job is far from done. Those who seek power at all costs are one step closer to putting their hands back in the public purse to line their own pockets. Now, more than ever, we remain steadfast in our resolve to ensure residents come first,” said Campbell.
TimesLIVE
Politics