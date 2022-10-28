Fresh elections to be held after Ward 43 ballots stolen

A fresh round of Nelson Mandela Bay ward committee elections will be held after armed men made away with ballots before the Ward 43 election results were declared.
The robbery happened on Thursday in KwaNobuhle at the ward councillor’s boardroom during the vote auditing of the previous day’s elections.
The assailants took the ballot papers and other election materials.
The mayoral committee member for constituency services, councillor Rano Kayser, said these incidents had no place in a free and democratic SA.
Kayser’s directorate is responsible for overseeing the elections.
“Inasmuch as the overall elections were successful and we received a good turnout from communities, incidents like this are counter-progressive,” Kayser said.
“We will be working with the law enforcement agencies to make sure that the culprits are arrested and face the full might of the law.”
The matter had been reported to the SA Police Service and the municipality’s safety and security directorate was conducting an internal investigation, he said.
New elections will be held on Wednesday.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said no case had been officially opened yet regarding the robbery.
“Senior officers did attend to the offices in KwaNobuhle. However no-one wanted to open a case and therefore no investigation is under way as yet.”
Ward 43 councillor Mandlakazi Mabuda said she did not want to comment on the robbery because of personal security concerns.
Mabuda confirmed she had been assigned a security detail because of work-related concerns.
Similarly, voting could not get under way in Ward 37 after members of an alleged political party stormed a voting station and removed voting material.
According to a statement by the municipality, Ward 46 elections had to be moved because of problems in the community that led to people burning a ballot box full of ballots.
The municipality said it would tighten security for the elections of the remaining wards to ensure the integrity of the processes of elections and for the safety of voting staff.
In Wards 7 and 49 the elections were postponed due to logistical challenges that included the availability of election officials and a suitable venue.
HeraldLIVE
Fresh elections to be held after Ward 43 ballots stolen
Image: SUPPLIED
A fresh round of Nelson Mandela Bay ward committee elections will be held after armed men made away with ballots before the Ward 43 election results were declared.
The robbery happened on Thursday in KwaNobuhle at the ward councillor’s boardroom during the vote auditing of the previous day’s elections.
The assailants took the ballot papers and other election materials.
The mayoral committee member for constituency services, councillor Rano Kayser, said these incidents had no place in a free and democratic SA.
Kayser’s directorate is responsible for overseeing the elections.
“Inasmuch as the overall elections were successful and we received a good turnout from communities, incidents like this are counter-progressive,” Kayser said.
“We will be working with the law enforcement agencies to make sure that the culprits are arrested and face the full might of the law.”
The matter had been reported to the SA Police Service and the municipality’s safety and security directorate was conducting an internal investigation, he said.
New elections will be held on Wednesday.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said no case had been officially opened yet regarding the robbery.
“Senior officers did attend to the offices in KwaNobuhle. However no-one wanted to open a case and therefore no investigation is under way as yet.”
Ward 43 councillor Mandlakazi Mabuda said she did not want to comment on the robbery because of personal security concerns.
Mabuda confirmed she had been assigned a security detail because of work-related concerns.
Similarly, voting could not get under way in Ward 37 after members of an alleged political party stormed a voting station and removed voting material.
According to a statement by the municipality, Ward 46 elections had to be moved because of problems in the community that led to people burning a ballot box full of ballots.
The municipality said it would tighten security for the elections of the remaining wards to ensure the integrity of the processes of elections and for the safety of voting staff.
In Wards 7 and 49 the elections were postponed due to logistical challenges that included the availability of election officials and a suitable venue.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics