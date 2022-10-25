Nelson Mandela Bay residents go to polls to elect ward committees
Representatives will advise councillors on any issues relating to their area
By ANDISA BONANI - 25 October 2022
Nelson Mandela Bay residents will go to the polls on Wednesday to elect ward committees at 62 voting stations across the city.
More than 1,400 ward committee candidates who were nominated in June convened at the Feather Market Centre on Monday for a code of conduct signing ceremony ahead of the elections...
