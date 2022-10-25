×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Nelson Mandela Bay residents go to polls to elect ward committees

Representatives will advise councillors on any issues relating to their area

By ANDISA BONANI - 25 October 2022

Nelson Mandela Bay residents will go to the polls on Wednesday to elect ward committees at 62 voting stations across the city.

More than 1,400 ward committee candidates who were nominated in June convened at the Feather Market Centre on Monday for a code of conduct signing ceremony ahead of the elections...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting
Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up

Most Read