Politics

Northern Alliance members fend off another expulsion bid

By Yolanda Palezweni - 21 October 2022

Northern Alliance president Gary van Niekerk has fended off another court application to remove him from his party position, along with three other members.

Van Niekerk, Vasu Padayachee, Bevan Brown and Stag Mitchell were back in the Gqeberha high court on Thursday after their expulsion by a faction of the party...

