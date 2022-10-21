Northern Alliance members fend off another expulsion bid
By Yolanda Palezweni - 21 October 2022
Northern Alliance president Gary van Niekerk has fended off another court application to remove him from his party position, along with three other members.
Van Niekerk, Vasu Padayachee, Bevan Brown and Stag Mitchell were back in the Gqeberha high court on Thursday after their expulsion by a faction of the party...
Northern Alliance members fend off another expulsion bid
Northern Alliance president Gary van Niekerk has fended off another court application to remove him from his party position, along with three other members.
Van Niekerk, Vasu Padayachee, Bevan Brown and Stag Mitchell were back in the Gqeberha high court on Thursday after their expulsion by a faction of the party...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics