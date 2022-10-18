How ANC meeting delays could affect Oscar Mabuyane’s leadership ambitions
By Andisa Bonani - 18 October 2022
More than 400 ANC branches in the Eastern Cape have to convene meetings over the next week or risk being excluded from the party’s national elective conference in December.
On Monday, ANC officials said of the total 641 branches in the province, only 185 had held their branch general meetings (BGMs)...
