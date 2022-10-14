×

Politics

Meeting abandoned after disabled councillor unable to enter building

ANC representative forced to wait at front door of Wool Exchange as lift out of order

By Andisa Bonani and Yolanda Palezweni - 14 October 2022

The physical disability of a Nelson Mandela Bay councillor left at the top of the stairs of the Wool Board Exchange Building led to the collapse of Thursday’s council meeting.

ANC councillor Lorna Makwetu was left for more than an hour sitting at the building’s front door that leads down steep stairs to the foyer as the lift was broken...

