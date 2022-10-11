WhatsApps, portfolios, promises and threats: Gayton McKenzie speaks on Patriotic Alliance deal with the ANC

Patriot Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has responded to criticism of his party's involvement in the collapse of a multiparty coalition in Johannesburg.
The party ditched the DA-led coalition and voted for the motion of no confidence against mayor Mpho Phalatse recently, which saw her replaced. She is challenging the decision in court.
Responding to the DA's claims the PA had struck a deal with the ANC, McKenzie claimed he was completely transparent with his former coalition partner.
“I personally sent a WhatsApp message to your leader John Steenhuisen informing him about the Patriotic Alliance's decision to vote with the opposition before we voted.
“I did it because I didn’t want you guys to wonder because of the secret ballot. It doesn’t get clearer than that”.
McKenzie earlier claimed he was being attacked for abandoning the DA, and told his followers his party had “never promised anyone that we will be married to certain parties”.
“We also don’t subscribe to the belief that our level of service delivery is dependent on other parties,” he added.
He said non members of the PA want to prescribe the direction of the party when the members were happy with its leadership's decision.
“Don’t tell us that you would not vote for us. We are not beggars of votes or people that can be held ransom on the promise of future votes.
“We appreciate being questioned but not threatened with a vote that didn’t bring us this far. We shall never change our stance regarding putting South Africans first always. We will deliver services to the people like they have never seen before in Joburg.”
McKenzie said the PA had successfully negotiated for the housing and transport portfolio in Joburg.
“Our constituency never received any benefit from the housing portfolio and we believe that we can fix the roads and traffic lights in the City of Johannesburg. We will work with coalition partners to bring real change.”
The decision to jump ship reportedly came after the PA said the DA refused calls from within the coalition to give the speaker position to one of their partners, preferably the IFP.
It is understood the PA has agreed to the ANC’s offer of two MMC positions in exchange for its support.
Phalatse alleged to the Sunday Times it was the PA that agitated for the move.
“Someone in the IFP said it was the Patriotic Alliance that suggested they demand the speaker position, it was never the idea of the IFP.”
She claimed the PA was brought into the coalition “to stabilise our government” and she was made promises by McKenzie.
“We choose to give people the benefit of the doubt. At some point [PA leader] Gayton [McKenzie] picked up the phone and said: 'There’s a move to oust you but we’re not going to be part of that move.' He gave me his word.”
