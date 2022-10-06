Youth League rubbishes REC statement

A bitter dispute has erupted in ANC circles over a statement released by the party’s regional executive committee on Tuesday that announced Oscar Mabuyane as the preferred candidate for deputy president ahead of the national elective conference in December.
Instead, ANC Youth League regional chair Siviwe Ngaba said the region intended backing Paul Mashatile for the position.
The other issue causing friction was the welcoming of ANC regional secretary Luyolo Nqakula’s decision to step aside after his arrest by the Hawks last week.
The pronouncement comes after the regional executive committee (REC) met on Thursday, the same day as Nqakula’s arrest.
However, Ngaba said the statement was not a true reflection of what happened at the meeting, which he did not attend.
According to the statement, the REC resolved that the region would back President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The region also wants Gwede Mantashe as national chair, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane as general secretary, Febe Potgieter-Gqubule as deputy general secretary and Andile Lungisa as treasurer-general.
Ngaba said the region did support Ramaphosa, but that the pronouncement should have included Mashatile as deputy president, Phumulo Masualle as general secretary, Potgieter-Gqubule as deputy secretary and Lungisa as chair.
“Unfortunately, I didn’t attend the meeting because we were all shocked about the news of the secretary’s arrest,” Ngaba said.
“However, I’m aware that some of the things mentioned in the statement allude to the arrest which only happened a day after the REC meeting,” he said.
This, he said, was in relation to Nqakula stepping aside on Friday.
“A meeting that convened and concluded on [Thursday] could not have discussed the charging of the secretary and his consequent stepping aside, because they occurred a day after the meeting.”
Johnson is acting as regional secretary.
She could not be reached for comment.
The region’s spokesperson, Lukhanyo Mzinzi, said the statement would not be retracted.
“What was in the statement is a true reflection of the discussions of the meeting and we will zoom into the ANCYL’s statement and comment in due course.
“The leadership we pronounced is as agreed in the meeting and we will not be retracting the statement.”
Ngaba, meanwhile, said the ANC rarely sent out post-meeting statements, but instead issued statements highlighting what was discussed during meetings.
“It is therefore both a lie and a misrepresentation of the ANC REC meeting to place the matter in a post-meeting statement.
“We have raised this matter with the ANC and are hoping that it will be resolved speedily.
“Further to this, a number of REC members learnt about the statement on platforms different from those of the ANC REC.
“This proves both malice and an attempt at cheap political point scoring from the authors of the statement,” Ngaba said.
He said the ANCYL rejected the statement and accused “individuals” of being on a witch-hunt directed at Nqakula.
Nqakula declined to comment, saying he was focusing on clearing his name.
“In line with the step-aside policy, and after having voluntarily stepped aside, I would like to respect that,” he said.
“At this point, I’m electing to desist on commenting on organisational issues.
“All I can say is that I am now focusing on the case and on the process of clearing my name.
“Once that is done, I will speak on the circumstances, sequence of events, meetings which were held and actions taken by certain individuals.
“The time for that is not now.
“I request that you archive these questions, I’ll respond to them at the appropriate time.”
It is alleged that Nqakula paid off three former DA councillors to help oust then-mayor Athol Trollip in 2018.
