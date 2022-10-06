×

Politics

WATCH LIVE | Gauteng legislature elects new premier

By TimesLIVE - 06 October 2022

The Gauteng legislature is expected to elect a new premier on Thursday after the resignation of David Makhura.

His resignation came before a meeting of the ANC provincial executive committee (PEC).

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi’s rise to top post is likely to be confirmed at the legislature on Thursday.

The ANC in Gauteng held a PEC meeting on Tuesday evening to iron out details about the premiership succession.

The structure was expected to discuss whether Lesufi would bring changes to the executive council and its preferred composition of the provincial executive.

