Lesufi took the opportunity to lambaste journalists in the press conference, saying the ANC is easily insulted.
“What becomes the downfall of the ANC is to communicate what it has done and the things that it has done. But second, to have a layer of communicators who are journalists who are openly biased. Who have their own self-interest, who feels to speak good about government is a lack of professionalism.”
WATCH | 'It's easier to insult the ANC than the EFF,' says premier candidate Lesufi
Lesufi is likely to be nominated as David Makhura's replacement when the provincial legislature elects a new Gauteng premier
Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is likely to be elected Gauteng premier, and he says the change in role has instilled mixed emotions in him.
Lesufi addressed a press conference of the ANC's Gauteng provincial executive committee on Wednesday.
David Makhura served as the sixth premier of Gauteng since 2014 and resigned on Tuesday.
The ANC in Gauteng is under electoral pressure after receiving only 36% of the vote in the province in last year's municipal elections.
As provincial chairperson, Lesufi will have to work to build support ahead of the next election.
The change of premier is expected to bring in a change of cabinet with a new set of MEC’s being appointed by Lesufi. “I don’t have a draft list. I still need to consult with the ANC, alliance partners and structures within the ANC,” said Lesufi.
