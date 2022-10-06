ANC to appeal against court ruling on WB Rubusana branches
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 06 October 2022
The ANC has rejected a ruling by the East London High Court that nullified and set aside the participation of WB Rubusana branches at regional and provincial gatherings.
ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi said the party would appeal against the decision...
