Nelson Mandela Bay ANC backs Mabuyane as deputy president on list of preferred candidates
By Andisa Bonani - 05 October 2022
With the ANC conference season in full swing, the party’s Nelson Mandela Bay region has announced its preferred candidates ahead of the national elective conference in December.
A pronouncement was made at a regional executive committee (REC) meeting on Thursday, the same day as the arrest of ANC regional secretary Luyolo Nqakula by the Hawks on charges of corruption...
Politics