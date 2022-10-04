Over the weekend, Ramaphosa defended his ANC presidency as his first term in office nears an end, saying he gave it his “best shot”. He was nominated by the Chiawecca branch in Soweto for a second term.
“I know of no president who has led during the kind of pandemic we’ve had and who was hugely challenged as our people were dying. As unemployment was rising the economy was going down, the unrest that had an impact on our economy and the type of floods we’ve had, all these challenges have come one after the other and have been addressed,” said Ramaphosa.
He said people often said he had entered office at the wrong time.
“They say I got into office to address state capture and, yes, it has been my lot as the president.
“But I have given it the best shot and will continue to do so in service to the people of SA,” Ramaphosa said.
'Do not believe the notion that your vote is a secret. That's nonsense': Mashaba
Reporter
Image: Eugene Coetzee
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says voters must be open about which political party they are voting for instead of keeping it a secret.
Mashaba, who was addressing party supporters, said voters must be unapologetic about which party they decide to vote for.
“We've got to stop this and we must be unapologetic. We must talk about it and please, never be fooled to believe in this whole notion that your vote is a secret. That's nonsense,” said Mashaba.
“I will never vote for the ANC. I voted for them twice in 1994 and 1999 and I've always made sure the ANC is aware that I will never vote for them in my life again.”
Mashaba also took a dig at President Cyril Ramaphosa for “failing” to lead the country, claiming he was keeping millions of US dollars under his mattress while 54% of the country's population is living below the breadline.
