Politics

ANC strike at Luthuli House delays branch meetings

Deadline for sittings to nominate leaders ahead of national conference extended to October 25

By Andisa Bonani - 04 October 2022

The ANC’s national office has extended the deadline for the conclusion of branch general meetings (BGMs) in the Eastern Cape due to delays from a protest at Luthuli House and load-shedding.

The cut-off date for the province to conclude its BGMs was October 3 but due to the protest at the party’s headquarters and load-shedding the deadline has been extended to October 25...

