The ANC’s potential takeover of the metro comes after the DA refused calls from ActionSA and the Patriotic Alliance to give the speaker position to one of their coalition partners, preferably the IFP.
The PA, TimesLIVE understands, has agreed to the ANC’s offer of two MMC positions in exchange for its support to install Makhubele and Morero. The PA has eight councillors in the council.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Mpho Phalatse ousted as Joburg mayor
Urgent interdict to block no-confidence vote struck off by high court
Journalist
The DA's Mpho Phalatse has been ousted as mayor of the City of Johannesburg.
Phalatse was removed through an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence on Friday. This despite her filing an urgent court bid to interdict the special council sitting.
Her interdict was struck off the roll by the Johannesburg high court, DA chief of staff in the city Mike Moriarty confirmed.
The count showed 139 councillors voted in favour of the motion to remove Phalatse as mayor — just two days after the ANC, EFF, Patriotic Alliance and other smaller parties installed Cope’s Colleen Makhubele as speaker.
The council sitting is expected to vote for a new mayor on Friday.
The ANC is expected to nominate its caucus leader Dada Morero.
The ANC’s potential takeover of the metro comes after the DA refused calls from ActionSA and the Patriotic Alliance to give the speaker position to one of their coalition partners, preferably the IFP.
The PA, TimesLIVE understands, has agreed to the ANC’s offer of two MMC positions in exchange for its support to install Makhubele and Morero. The PA has eight councillors in the council.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics