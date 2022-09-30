×

Politics

WATCH LIVE | Will mayor Mpho Phalatse be ousted? City of Joburg councillors meet

By TImesLIVE - 30 September 2022

The City of Joburg is holding a special council meeting to vote in a no-confidence motion brought by the ANC against mayor Mpho Phalatse.

