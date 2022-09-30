Nelson Mandela Bay council wants to write off debt from punitive water tariffs
By Andisa Bonani - 30 September 2022
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality wants to write off debt accumulated due to punitive water tariffs approved by the council in 2021.
This was decided during a budget and treasury portfolio committee meeting on Thursday...
