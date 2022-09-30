‘He is better left in 2017’: What you said about Zuma throwing his hat in the ring to be ANC chair

TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on former president Jacob Zuma availing himself to be ANC national chair if he is nominated ahead of the ruling party’s December conference.
In a statement this week, Zuma claimed to have been approached by some in the ANC who believe he can help renew the party if he stands for the position of national chair.
Zuma has not served in the ANC top six for the past five years.
If nominated, he could go up against mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe, ANC Limpopo chairperson Stan Mathabatha and SA Communist Party deputy general-secretary David Masondo.
Mathabatha has the backing of provincial executive committees (PECs) in Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, while Mantashe has the support of the Eastern Cape PEC. Masondo was nominated directly by branches.
While some welcomed Zuma’s availability, others said he had his chance in power and should allow others to lead.
TimesLIVE ran a poll asking readers whether they would back Zuma for the position.
Most (60%) said the former president is “better left in 2017”, 26% said he must give others a chance and 13% said he had the political experience to do a good job as chair.
The debate continued on social media.
“At this point I would not back anyone in the ANC, not even Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. The ANC can never be the vehicle to bring about change in this country. They created more damage than what the National Party did. At this point I don’t care whether the cat is black or white, as long as it catches the mice,” said James Magagula.
Andreas Schlag said: “I wouldn’t even back Zuma for a normal chair to sit on”.
Vusito Ngubane questioned Zuma’s availability: “We were informed not too long ago that the man has a terminal condition, hence the parole from jail. What’s this now? Or should we draw our own conclusions? No need for that, we’ve long known the truth.
“Anyway, the ANC won’t be the government post 2024. That is, of course, if the unemployed and the long neglected, frustrated millions come out in their numbers and ensure this government, which is the root cause of all of their misery and suffering, is out of office by voting them out in the coming national elections.”
