‘We’ll give MEC fight of his life’
Odendaal says efforts to amend Section 12 nothing more than a ploy to remove new leadership from power in Bay
By Andisa Bonani - 27 September 2022
Newly elected Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Retief Odendaal is ready to give co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Zolile Williams the “fight of his life” to stop him from scrapping the city’s mayoral executive system.
The mayor declared an intergovernment dispute against Williams on Friday in a bid to deter him from instituting an amendment to Section 12 of the Municipal Systems Act in the metro...
