WATCH LIVE | ANC KZN announces preferred candidates for December conference

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is announcing its preferred candidates for national leadership positions on Tuesday.
The party is expected to hold its elective conference in December where members will elect the president, deputy president, secretary general, deputy secretary general, treasurer and chairperson.
