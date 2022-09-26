‘We must never speak about heritage but refuse to want Zimbabweans’: Malema

Malema, without mentioning names, criticised people turning away non-South Africans from hospitals.
Reporter
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times
EFF leader Julius Malema says there is no heritage without the acceptance of other Africans.
He was addressing party supporters as the country celebrates Heritage Month, saying Africa is one and Africans must fight for the unity of African people.
“We must never speak about heritage but refuse to want Zimbabweans or any person from another African country [in SA],” Malema said.
“You go around saying you don’t want Zimbabweans because they take jobs. They take jobs from who? Who is the owner of the jobs? A white man. You are fighting to work for a white man, that is what you are fighting for.”
He said South Africans need to open their hearts and welcome people from other African countries.
“Let us not allow anyone to divide black people. Love yourself as a black person. Look at yourself in the mirror and see a Zimbabwean and see an African — so tomorrow when you see a person from Zimbabwe, you know this is my brother, this is my sister. Their struggles are our struggles. We will whip them together.”
Malema, without mentioning names, criticised people turning away non-South Africans from hospitals.
“We must love life. When we love life, we’ll save it. We must love ourselves,” he said.
Earlier this month, Operation Dudula members barred foreign nationals from entering Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville. Demonstrators stood outside the hospital entrance, one with a loudspeaker, as they informed those approaching that illegal foreigners would not be allowed inside.
The government said Operation Dudula was infringing on basic human rights.
“They go against the tenets of our hard-fought-for democracy. In SA, the right to access health services is a basic human right guaranteed by the constitution. SA is governed by the rule of law, which makes provision for every person in the country, regardless of their nationality or documentation status, to access healthcare.”
It said the victimisation of patients and hospital employees who are suspected of being foreign nationals should be condemned by everyone.
