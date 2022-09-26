×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

NMB’s newly elected Retief Odendaal rejects Cogta plan to scrap mayoral system

26 September 2022
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

With just less than a week in office, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Retief Odendaal has rejected the co-operative governance and traditional affairs department’s intention to scrap the mayoral system in the metro.

Odendaal launched an intergovernmental dispute to try to stop Cogta from implementing Section 12 of the Municipal Structures Act...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...

Most Read