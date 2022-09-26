Malema claimed Ramaphosa received R1bn from “white people” to be president, and alleged Eskom planned to completely turn off electricity in the country.
Malema reiterated that Ramaphosa must vacate office as things “have worsened” under his leadership.
The party leader was addressing the crowd at a Heritage Day event in KwaZulu-Natal this past weekend. He said the EFF must rule KZN in 2024.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | ‘Big nose’ got R1bn from ‘white people’ to be president, Malema accuses Ramaphosa
If SA listened to his party it would be in a better position, says EFF leader
Audio producer
Image: Freddy Mavunda
EFF leader Julius Malema has made scathing accusations about President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Listen:
Politics