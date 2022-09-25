‘We must put a job in every home': Maimane launches Build One SA party

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane wants to put at least one job in every home.

Launching his new political party, Build One SA (Bosa), in Naledi, Soweto, on Saturday, Maimane said it would be his mission to ensure that people’s dignity is restored through jobs.

“The dream that I hold for this country is a dream upon which not only is our education improving but we have an economy that will put a job in every home. No, you didn’t hear me. I want to put a job in every home in this country,” Maimane said. “Why a job is important is because a job gives you dignity, it lets you feel that you are working somewhere, it gives you an income in the home.”

Maimane said he plans on doing this by developing township economies by empowering and providing capital to small businesses.

“Now people say, ‘how are you going to do that?’ I want township economy to be reinvigorated by setting up capital so that businesses can be started in the townships, digital companies can work in our communities, cooks, builders, all the people,” he said.

“I want our families to work closer to home because when you work closer to home you can see your children in the morning, see them in the afternoon and know their dignity is protected, we gotta put a job in every home.”

Maimane is planning to contest the 2024 national general elections as the party’s presidential candidate.

“I’m not just standing for president, but I want the best cabinet in 2024 that is made up of people from different places that can say ‘we work for the people, not against the people’.

“I am tired of corruption at leadership [level]. We gotta get leaders who work for the people, we have to get a president who is accountable to the people, we have to get a president who stays awake all the time. It’s time to build.”